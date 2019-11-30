College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2022 running back Damari Alston received his first power five offer from West Virginia in the spring and he repaid that by visiting campus for a football game.

Alston, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, made the trek from Georgia for the Oklahoma State game and while the results on the scoreboard didn’t fall the way the Mountaineers wanted it did make a positive impression on the underclassman running back.