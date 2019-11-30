News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-30 03:02:00 -0600') }} football

2022 RB Alston enjoys West Virginia football experience

Alston was impressed with his experience visiting the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2022 running back Damari Alston received his first power five offer from West Virginia in the spring and he repaid that by visiting campus for a football game.

Alston, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, made the trek from Georgia for the Oklahoma State game and while the results on the scoreboard didn’t fall the way the Mountaineers wanted it did make a positive impression on the underclassman running back.

