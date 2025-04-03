Coach's Take: Walker a dynamic player

But there’s a whole lot more to his Walker and his game.

His junior season numbers certainly reflect that after rushing for 2,348 yards and 38 touchdowns while averaging over 10 yards per carry on the way to being named the District 8-5A most valuable player.

Georgetown Head Coach Chuck Griffin understands all too well just how dynamic Jett Walker is on the football field.

“He’s a big, strong, physical kid and a dynamic player that does a tremendous job for us,” he said.

On the field, Walker flashes not only the ability to outrun the opposition as he competes in the 100 and 200 meters in track, but also through them displaying the ability to break tackles.

“He does not get caught from behind. He’s a tough guy to tackle and you’re not arm-tackling him. He’s a dude,” he said.

That strength and size is critical as Griffin believes that Walker is the type of player that could immediately step into any role on special teams from any of the various kickoff or punt teams.

Walker is a player that Griffin had been aware of for quite some time dating back to his middle school days but his family actually moved away for a time period until returning to the area.

“So I knew what I was missing,” he said.

On top of being impressive on the football field, Walker is a great student away from it and is a natural leader being the second of six children. And while he isn’t the most vocal leader, he has embraced that role by setting the standard with his work ethic and mentality.

That shows itself when he has taken time to spend with other players in one-on-one conversations to help them instead of attempting to call them out in front of others.

“The way he leads is a great encourager,” he said.

Griffin already understood that Rich Rodriguez and his staff were interested in Walker, even dating back to their time at Jacksonville State. But after the move to West Virginia, things picked up even further and that led to a scholarship offer and the visit at the end of March.

That trip was enough to push things over the top for Walker as he had a desire to go out of state for that experience and West Virginia had everything he wanted in a college program, according to Griffin.

“I know he’s in a great place and will be taken care of,” he said.