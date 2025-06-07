Sabins proud of support for baseball team

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins admittedly is in a bubble this time of the year.

You almost have to be trying to navigate a baseball team through a sweep of a regional and then preparing for the Super Regionals against No. 6 LSU.

"You just work, and you recruit. I was on a FaceTime call this morning trying to convince a kid from Pennsylvania in the portal why he needs to be a Mountaineer,” he said. “So, you get lost in this thing.”

But that doesn’t mean that Sabins said the support and fever around the baseball program in Morgantown hasn’t gone unnoticed with how the team has performed.

The Mountaineers are coming off an historic regular season where they clinched their outright Big 12 championship and recorded the most wins in a single season in program history. That type of success matters.

Even on his personal phone, Sabins had 189 text messages after one of the wins in the Clemson regional and that has trickled down to the entire team.

“If that many people want to personally reach out, that effect is just multiplied to every staff member and every member of our team, players and everybody else,” he said.

That was on display by just how many people were invested in the LSU and Little Rock game with hopes of the Mountaineers being able to bring a Super Regional to Morgantown.

“And for this place to be the best, you do have to have a fan base, and you have to have support, and you have to have financial support, and you have to have all those things. But you have to understand what's going on. You have to understand what a Regional format is and what a Super Regional is and how it matches up and what the College World Series is. And that's how you get people really invested,” he said.

And that is the beauty of growing any program.

“The more people that we have invested in the place, the closer we are to being the best. And so, I am getting that sense. And it makes me extremely proud to be part of it,” Sabins said.