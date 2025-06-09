Hodge announces the signing of Jayden Forshythe

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 9, 2025) – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of Jayden Forsythe to a grant-in-aid for the 2025-26 season.

Forsythe, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from Brooklyn, New York, will be a freshman at WVU. He previously attended Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

“Jayden is one of the best young shooters in the country,” Hodge said. “He has a tireless work ethic and his character will allow him to continuously get better. We are excited to add him to our Mountaineer program.”

At Westtown School, Forsythe averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 38.1% from 3-point range.

Forsythe is listed a Top 100 recruit by numerous scouting services. He played for Seth Berger at Westtown School and is ranked as a top five recruit in Pennsylvania for the Class of 2025.

He was the only player on the EYBL circuit to shoot more than 40% from 3-point range on 75-plus 3-point attempts. Forsythe averaged 9.5 points for Team Final at the Peach Jam, while shooting 39% from 3-point range.