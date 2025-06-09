2026 pass rusher Noah Tishendorf finds his home down Country Roads

From that point forward, West Virginia had his attention largely due to the coaching staff and the plan they mapped out to him on and off the field.

Tishendorf, 6-foot-3, 255-pounds, had been committed to in-state Oregon State since March 10 but the Mountaineers entered his recruitment just a day later.

For Lake Oswego (Ore.) Lakeridge 2026 pass rusher Noah Tishendorf the decision to commit to West Virginia simply boiled down to the Mountaineers coaching staff.

That was only reinforced when defensive coordinator Zac Alley traveled out to Oregon to see him during the evaluation period and his official visit over the weekend was the icing on the cake.

“It was all about the staff, man. The staff is the elite of the elite from Rich Rod, Coach Alley, Coach Casteel to the strength coach. Everyone is elite there and I know I’m going to be developed,” he said.

Tishendorf gave Rodriguez the news that he was committing to the Mountaineers at dinner, and everyone was excited to welcome him into the family.

“I’m so excited to be a Mountaineer and be part of such a great culture and tradition,” he said.

It was a difficult decision in some ways, but also easy in others after he was able to see campus and get a feel for what the West Virginia program was all about.

“I knew it was the spot for me once I got on campus, so the visit was huge. I truly just had to see it in person,” Tishendorf said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was impressed with all of the facilities that the Mountaineers had to offer from the nutrition to training room. He also enjoyed spending time with the players including his host on the official visit Braden Siders.

West Virginia is targeting the versatile pass rusher as a bandit in the scheme and the development aspect of what the coaches have been able to do over their careers was critical in his decision-making process as well.

“They want me to play immediately, and they all have gotten guys to the next level and think they can help me too,” he said. “I’m going to be playing standup end and outside linebacker. They love my size and pass rush ability and the way that I play hard.”

Tishendorf recorded 11 sacks as a junior.