2023 athlete Magee adds West Virginia football to list
Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 2023 wide receiver Camp Magee is starting to see college programs take interest in his skill set with one of the most recent being West Virginia.
Magee, 6-foot-6, 205-pounds, had collected offers from Iowa State and Cincinnati but now has collected an offer from the Mountaineers after a conversation with running backs coach Chad Scott.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news