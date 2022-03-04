2023 DB Anglin adds West Virginia offer
Lake Wells (Fla.) safety Jaremiah Anglin is excited for what the recruiting process could bring.
Anglin, 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, had already collected a couple scholarship offers but added his first from the power five level when West Virginia jumped into the mix.
But in certainly wasn't the last as Florida, Florida State, Penn State, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Kentucky and many others have followed suit.
