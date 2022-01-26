2023 DB Duclona grabs West Virginia offer
Naples (Fla.) 2023 cornerback Jonas Duclona had been in contact with West Virginia around five months prior to things taking an interesting turn.
That’s when the 6-foot-0, 175-pounder, received news that the Mountaineers were offering.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news