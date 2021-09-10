2023 LB Blue impressed with West Virginia football
Lehigh (Fla.) athlete Gerral Blue was one of multiple campers that made the trek to West Virginia at the end of July, but his efforts eventually paid off with a scholarship offer.
Blue, 5-foot-11, 188-pounds, is being recruited by a linebacker by the Mountaineers and was able to put his skill set on display in front of the coaches at the one-day event.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news