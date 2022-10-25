The Rivals.com three-star prospect was visited by lead recruiter and position coach Graham Harrell during the spring and he returned the favor in June by coming to Morgantown. Boyle was able to throw in front of the coaching staff multiple times and the decision was made to offer.

Boyle, 6-foot-2, 179-pounds, had been previously committed to Charlotte but received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers Oct. 19 and immediately things intensified.

West Virginia has landed a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class with a commitment from Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic 2023 signal caller Sean Boyle .

Harrell had developed a strong connection with Boyle and the quarterback displayed patience throughout the process as the offensive coordinator sorted through options after the program parted ways with the former pledge at the position in Spartanburg (S.C.) signal caller Raheim Jeter.

Boyle also held offers from Rutgers, Memphis, South Florida and Arkansas State but long had interest in the West Virginia football program. The scholarship offer was the culmination of that interest.

The North Carolina signal caller has a live arm and the ability to move in the pocket as well as pick up yards with his feet making him a strong fit for the offense.

As a junior, Boyle completed 52-of-90 passes for 800 yards with 7 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also compiled 179 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on the season.

Overall, Boyle becomes the lone quarterback commitment for West Virginia in the 2023 class and represents the 18th pledge to commit to the Mountaineers overall in this cycle.

It remains to be seen if the Mountaineers will pursue an additional arm in the class but Boyle should put a wrap on high school recruiting at the position in this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Boyle in the near future.