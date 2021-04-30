2023 WR Dandridge discusses West Virginia offer
Miami (Fla.) St. Brendan 2023 wide receiver Richard Dandridge has time on his side.
Dandridge, 5-foot-9, 157-pounds, won’t sign a letter of intent for well over a year but has already collected scholarship offers from a number of programs including one of the most recent from West Virginia.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news