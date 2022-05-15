Gainesville (Fla.) P.K. Yonge 2023 wide receiver Jaren Hamilton is keeping an open mind about his recruitment as more and more schools jump into the mix.

Hamilton, 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, is up to a dozen offers after West Virginia became the latest to extend a scholarship after wide receivers coach Tony Washington stopped by his school. The two had been in contact over the past several months but after stopping into his school things picked up considerably.