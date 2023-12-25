Collins, 5-foot-10, 163-pounds, hauled in 83 catches for 1,897 yards and 27 touchdowns this past season. He also rushed for 124 yards and five more scores showcasing his all-around abilities.

For his efforts, Collins received the Kennedy Award winner given to the state’s top player and also got the opportunity to attend West Virginia after a late scholarship offer from the Mountaineers.

The in-state native had been on the radar since the summer when he ran a blazing 40-time, but after the way he produced this past season leading his team to the state title game, it led to an offer.

Collins was invited by head coach Neal Brown to Morgantown on the final day before the start of the dead period and that’s when he received the good news.

“They told me they’d love to have me there and keep me home,” he said.

The opportunity to play high-level division one football within the state borders was just too much to pass up so it didn’t take Collins long to accept the opportunity.

“It’s close to home and they also have a great medical program and it fits my major so I was looking at WVU for my plans after football,” he said. “You could say it was a dream come true.”

West Virginia envisions Collins as a Rodney Gallagher type of player in the sense that he can be used all over the field given his speed and playmaking ability. He could play anywhere from wide receiver to running back to a returner on the kick or punt teams.

“They’re going to use my speed in different positions on the field and try to get the ball in my hands,” he said. “All of the coaches on offense texted me and wanted me at their position.”

Collins is glad the recruiting process is now behind him and is excited for the next chapter of his career in Morgantown.

“I’m looking forward to college life, the responsibilities, the work and the new people you meet. Everyone has told me college is the most fun time of your life,” he said.



