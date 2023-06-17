Frederique, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, held other offers from Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Houston, Central Florida and a number of others prior to selecting the Mountaineers.

West Virginia has been looking for help in the secondary and the program has found it with a commitment from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 2024 cornerback Romanas Frederique .

The Rivals.com three-star prospect selected the Mountaineers after an official visit to campus during the June 9 weekend where he was able to get a complete view of the football program which led to his decision.

The Mountaineers are targeting Frederique, who goes by OJ, as a cornerback and like his length as well as his overall ball skills after he emerged with his efforts on the field last season.

Secondary coach ShaDon Brown and wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall were the lead recruiters for Frederique and his connection with that pair led to an official visit to Morgantown.

From there, the South Florida prospect saw enough to close his recruitment and select the Mountaineers giving the program a versatile cover corner.

The program first offered the Florida cornerback in April.

Frederique becomes the twelfth commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 cycle and represents the second that could slot at cornerback behind Dunnellon (Fla.) 2024 defensive back Chris Henry.

WVSports.com will have more with Frederique in the near future.