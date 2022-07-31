Middleburg Heights (Oh.) Midpark 2024 defensive end Andrew Hanchuk has seen his recruitment take off when it comes to West Virginia this summer.

Hanchuk, 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, first earned a scholarship offer from the program when he made the trek to Morgantown to compete in a one-day camp in June.

That performance was enough for the Mountaineers to formally extend the offer a few days later.