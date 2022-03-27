2024 DL James has impressive practice stop at West Virginia
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s 2024 defensive lineman Richard James was excited to get to see the West Virginia football program up close and in person.
The experience certainly didn’t disappoint.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news