“Coach Frazier believed in me before anybody else did at the high major level of college basketball and it’s real love and support,” he said.

Powell, 6-foot-6, 180-pounds, requested his release from Xavier last week and the Mountaineers moved quickly to get involved led by associate head coach Chester Frazier. And it was a connection that had been in place for quite some time as the assistant had recruited him prior to his initial pledge.

Things seemingly came together quickly for West Virginia and Centerville (Oh.) 2024 guard Jonathan Powell but it was a bond that forged long before that ended up critical in his commitment.

Combine that with what he learned about the program and head coach Darian DeVries during his visit to campus and it was enough to wrap up his recruitment.

“Coach DeVries is a winning coach and toured me and my family on campus yesterday and kept his focus with me which is big. You don’t get that often from a head coach at this level,” he said.

Powell admitted that the trip to West Virginia was the best visit he had been on during his recruitment, and it was the perfect match for what he wanted as a player and a student-athlete.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect offered up his commitment following that visit and believes that his skill set is a great fit for what the Mountaineers want to do given his ability to shoot the ball and score in transition.

Powell believes that his best fit is a combo guard who can shoot the three-ball at a high percentage and has a lot of faith in the ability of the West Virginia coaches to continue his development.

“They will help develop me and get me ready to transition my game with my teammates and grow,” he said.