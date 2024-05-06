That led to the Big 12 Conference program securing his commitment largely due to the efforts of associate head coach Chester Frazier and head coach Darian DeVries.

Powell, 6-foot-6, 180-pounds, requested his release from the letter of intent that he initially signed with Xavier in November and West Virginia quickly jumped into the mix.

The first-team all-Ohio selection averaged 19.1 points per game last season and was the second leading scorer in the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

Powell took an official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and that was enough to seal the deal as he made the trip shortly after being granted his release.

At the time he picked Xavier, Powell also had Clemson, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State and Virginia Tech among many other programs.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was rated as the nation’s No. 144 best player and scored over 1,700 points over his prep career at Chaminade Julienne and Centerville.

Powell is an off-guard that has the ability to catch and shoot or put the ball on the floor. On the defensive end Powell has the length and athleticism to guard multiple positions.

Powell represents the second high school prospect to commit to West Virginia since DeVries took over along with Memphis (Tn.) Cordova 2024 guard KJ Tenner.

WVSports.com will have more with Powell in the near future.