And given that connection, it naturally made sense that Tenner didn’t hesitate when DeVries wanted Tenner to follow him to Morgantown.

Tenner, 6-foot-0, 165-pounds, initially committed and signed with Drake but requested out of his letter of intent when DeVries took the head coaching job at West Virginia.

Memphis (Tn.) Cordova 2024-point guard KJ Tenner knew he found a fit with head coach Darian DeVries. He just didn’t realize it would end up being in a different location.

“I felt like Coach DeVries' system fits everything I like to do. I believe the environment in West Virginia fits the type of person I am, and I didn’t want to prolong the decision and basically restart my recruitment again,” he said. “This came along very easy to me.”

When Tenner opened up his recruitment he heard from several programs looking to set up visits such as Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, James Madison, St. Louis, Rice, UT Chattanooga, North Alabama and several others.

And the wave of interest makes sense considering Tenner is coming off a season where he averaged 21.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in route to winning Mr. Basketball in Division 4A in Tennessee.

A point guard, Tenner initially received offers from places such as Arkansas State, Bradley, Central Michigan, Murray State, North Alabama, and Texas State prior to his initial commitment.

But the connection with DeVries proved critical in his decision-making process.

“I really felt like he has my best interest at heart and just feel like it’s a great situation,” he said.

Tenner informed DeVries of the decision to join him in Morgantown late Thursday night and his head coach didn’t hide the fact that he was excited about the news.

“He was very excited about our future together and he feels I can be special and flourish in his system,” Tenner said. “I love the energy he has. He’s genuinely a great person, funny and in the games he always seems so calm just like myself.”

Tenner might have taken a detour but will end up with the head coach that he has wanted to play for on a bigger stage in the Big 12 Conference. And he is excited for it all.

“I am very excited and blessed to have this opportunity,” he said.