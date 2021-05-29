2024 offer Washington excited over West Virginia offer
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s 2024 athlete David Washington has been anxiously waiting his turn for the recruiting process to start to take off despite being an underclassman.
And an offer from West Virginia might just signify that it has.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news