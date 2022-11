Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2024 offensive lineman Eagan Boyer made the trip to West Virginia for the Oklahoma contest and walked away impressed with the trip.

Boyer, 6-foot-8, 260-pounds, was able to tour Morgantown and liked the fact that the campus matched up with what he wanted to eventually find in a college football program. While he wasn’t able to get a complete tour of everything the school had to offer, the trip did give him a chance to see things up close.