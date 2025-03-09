West Virginia bounces back on Sunday, takes series from Kennesaw State

West Virginia's offense kept rolling on Sunday, recording 15 hits and seven walks as the Mountaineers responded from their first loss of the season with a 14-7 win over Kennesaw State to take the three-game series.

It was a fast start for WVU. The Mountaineers needed a quick start as they stared down a 3-0 deficit in the first inning.

Brodie Kresser, who broke his nose after getting hit by a pitch in yesterday's game, started the game with a walk for the Mountaineers, followed by a double from Logan Sauve. Then, Sam White went the other way, hitting a 3-run home run to tie the game at 3-3 as he cleared the left field fence.

West Virginia wasn't done there as Jace Rinehart singled, before freshman Gavin Kelly hit a two-out triple down the right field line to give WVU a 4-3 lead.

West Virginia never looked back, adding four more runs in the fifth, before another five in the eighth to secure the win.

David Hagen got the start on Sunday for WVU, and he was touched up early. The first six batters of the game all reached on an error, single, walk, walk, single, single, as Kennesaw State's offense continued their success from Saturday afternoon.

Hagen finished just 2.0 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, walking three, and striking out three.

Following Hagen was Tyler Hutson, Benjamin Hudson, and Robby Porco for WVU. All gave up at least one run, but they were able to settle West Virginia into the game. Hutson (1-0) threw 3.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out five. Hudson also gave WVU 3.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out three. Porco threw the final frame of the game, allowing two runs on one hit.

West Virginia's offense continued to provide their pitchers with insurance runs throughout the afternooon.Chase Swain hit a sac-fly in the third to plate another run as WVU led 5-3.

Leading 5-4 in the fifth, the Mountaineers used a double from Grant Hussey, followed by a single from Kresser and a double from Sauve to score four runs, all with two outs in the fifth.

The top of WVU's lineup in Kresser, Sauve, and White, went a combined 7-for-14 at the plate on Sunday, with three walks, five runs scored, and eight combined RBIs.

Kresser would put the finishing touches on a day where he had to hit with a more of a football-helmet on his head than a normal batting helmet with a three-run home run in the eighth, sealing the series win for WVU.

The Mountaineers improve to 14-1 on the season and they face Towson on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.