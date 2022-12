Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2024 offensive tackle Zuri Madison wasn’t expecting to receive a scholarship offer from West Virginia when he did but recruiting is full of surprises.

Madison, 6-foot-5, 277-pounds, got word of the scholarship offer when secondary coach ShaDon Brown stopped by his school during the evaluation period.

The Mountaineers stopped in to see a number of talented players and Madison was one of the prime targets on that list.