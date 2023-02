Dublin (Oh.) Jerome 2024 offensive lineman Dane Wleklinski has been talking to West Virginia for quite some time but receiving the scholarship offer from the Mountaineers still caught his attention.

Wleklinski, 6-foot-6, 270-pounds, also holds early offers from Duke, Cincinnati, Western Michigan, Akron and a number of others but the Mountaineers are still getting in relatively early in the process.