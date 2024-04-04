West Virginia has added the first high school pledge under new head coach Darian DeVries with a commitment from Memphis (Tn.) 2024 guard KJ Tenner. Tenner, 6-foot, initially signed with Drake but was released from his letter of intent after DeVries departure only to follow him to Morgantown.

Tenner has shown the ability to score the basketball at a high clip averaging 21 points per game as a senior along with 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He is expected to play point guard for the Mountaineers. Tenner was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Tennessee as a senior. With Tenner now in the fold, West Virginia is now up to eight scholarship players for the 2024 season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMTAlIGNvbW1pdHRlZCB0byBXZXN0IFZpcmdpbmlhIFVuaXZlcnNp dHkgdGhhbmtzIENvYWNoIERldnJpZXMgZm9yIGJlbGlldmluZyBpbiBtZSEg TGV0JiMzOTtzIGdvIE1vdW50YWluZWVycyEh8J+Sm/CfkplMTE1FTUHinaTv uI9BR1RHIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9tbVBYVmVCMFFYIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vbW1QWFZlQjBRWDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLSiAoQGVt ZXJzb250ZW5uZXIzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Vt ZXJzb250ZW5uZXIzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc2MDY2OTUxMzM0MjkzOTg4P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=