2024 point guard Tenner commits to West Virginia
West Virginia has added the first high school pledge under new head coach Darian DeVries with a commitment from Memphis (Tn.) 2024 guard KJ Tenner.
Tenner, 6-foot, initially signed with Drake but was released from his letter of intent after DeVries departure only to follow him to Morgantown.
Tenner has shown the ability to score the basketball at a high clip averaging 21 points per game as a senior along with 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He is expected to play point guard for the Mountaineers.
Tenner was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Tennessee as a senior.
With Tenner now in the fold, West Virginia is now up to eight scholarship players for the 2024 season.
