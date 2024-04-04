Adkins, 6-foot-5, 185-pounds, was the lone recruit signed under the interim staff when he inked with the program in November but now the two parties will be moving in a different direction.

West Virginia signee Carmelo Adkins will not be part of the basketball program.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect made the decision after a discussion with new head coach Darian DeVries and will now be looking for a new landing spot.

Adkins is coming off a junior season at PHH Prep where he averaged 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and 1.3 steals per game and this past year with OTE with the Diamond Doves he averaged 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals.

Adkins is a native of Lubbock, Texas and will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia now currently has seven scholarship players on the roster for next season.