Bloomington (In.) North 2024 tight end Aidan Steinfeldt returned to West Virginia for another visit and the program now sits in his top three with a decision coming soon.

Steinfeldt, 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, was able to tour the facilities as well as watch the football team practice. But he also was able to get a look at the business school and see all of the things that he didn’t get to see during his last visit to campus.