The Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer to the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder, following his junior season where he accounted for over 1,000 yards and 8 touchdowns but had been in contact even before that.

Brentwood (Tn.) 2025 running back Tamari Hill likes what he has heard thus far from offensive coordinator Chad Scott about the West Virginia football program.

And over that time, Hill was able to develop a solid connection.

“He told me that they could use my speed and I got him that I’ve got him,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Hill as an athlete with the ability to play running back, slot and even be utilized in the return game. He was able to catch several games down the stretch run of the season to see how the program uses the players currently on the roster and left impressed.

“They’ve got a great history of running backs and that’s a good program. I like to be used all over the place and I like how they run the ball and pass the ball a lot,” he said. “They give their best playmakers the ball and let them do their thing.”

It doesn’t hurt matters that Hill has been impressed with the way that Scott has handled things.

“I love him, I love his energy. I love the way he hypes up his guys and talks about the team. That’s something I like to see in a coach. He likes to put the ball in his best playmakers hands,” he said.

When the Rivals.com three-star prospect received the news that West Virginia was offering he was naturally excited and even played “Country Roads,” following the news. West Virginia joins a list that includes schools such as Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Liberty to name a few.

To date, Hill has visited schools such as Kentucky, Cincinnati and Vanderbilt but is hoping to make it to several other places in the future.

“I’m still working on that, but they have junior days coming up,” he said.

Schools have been impressed with Hill’s speed and the way he carries himself off the field. But for now, he isn’t looking to rush things along and is excited to see who else gets involved.

“I haven’t really thought about it like that. I just want to go to the best program that will fit me,” he said.