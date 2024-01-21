King, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, was especially impressed with the fact that the coaching staff was so personable and made him feel at home while he was on campus.

Fairfield (Oh.) 2025 athlete Noah King had visited West Virginia before, but his most recent trip for the January junior day stop was eye-opening.

“Every coach there knew who I was, and it was a very warm welcome,” he said.

King also was impressed with all of the things available to players such as the Fifth Quarter Program and the academic side to prepare athletes for life outside of football.

The Buckeye State native has developed a strong relationship with several of the coaches on staff including secondary coach ShaDon Brown, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. And that is something that has kept the Mountaineers at the forefront of his recruitment.

“They’re already planning to come see me again and they told me that they like me a lot and I’m a special dynamic player,” he said.

King has the ability to play either side of the ball at the college level and West Virginia has let it be known that they are exploring all options when it comes to where he would end up.

“There’s so many places I could play on the field. I’m big, strong, fast and can move,” he said. “They’ve mentioned corner, safety and wide receiver and like my versatility for sure.”

King will definitely return to West Virginia for another visit in the spring and also is looking at trips to a few other places such as Michigan State, Indiana, Maryland and Syracuse to name a few.