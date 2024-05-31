And he believes he did just that.

Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2025 safety Demauriah Brown came to West Virginia looking to make an impression in the first one-day elite camp of the summer.

Brown, 5-foot-11, 170-pounds, came to campus to compete in front of the coaches and received positive feedback when he concluded going through the drills.

“I was moved up on their recruiting board,” he said.

The Kentucky athlete spent time on both sides of the ball and caught the attention of both secondary coach ShaDon Brown and head coach Neal Brown with his performance.

During one-on-ones, Brown recorded several interceptions along with posting strong coverage totals. He also flashed his speed with a 4.5 40-yard dash.

“I feel like I came and left it all out there,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Brown as a safety and the coaches let him know that they were impressed with how he closed space and was able to cover the opposition at the event. He also enjoyed the opportunity to be coached by Brown and learn some of the tricks of the trade from the veteran assistant.

“He knows what he’s talking about,” he said.

Brown is planning to return to West Virginia but also wants to camp at in-state options and Ohio State. But the defensive back believes he took a step in the right direction with the Mountaineers which is good news to him.

“I love the program. They care for you and the staff is unmatched on how they provide you with guidance,” he said.