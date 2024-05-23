Berlin (Md.) Stephen Decatur 2025 defensive back Davin Chandler is simply enjoying the recruiting process but has a pair of official visits on the horizon.

Chandler, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, has been taking his time with the process but plans to take official visits to both West Virginia June 7-9 and Virginia June 13-15.

The Mountaineers have been involved in the recruitment of Chandler since December but extended a scholarship in March. During that time Chandler has developed a strong connection with secondary coach ShaDon Brown and graduate assistant Jevaughn Codlin.

Brown stopped by his school during the evaluation period where the two were able to catch up.

“We had a good conversation. Yeah, and our relationship is good and we can always talk about anything outside of football," he said.

All of the programs are targeting him as a safety and are impressed with not only his ability to cover but also how he can come up and make tackles in the box.

Chandler hopes to have his recruitment wrapped up at some point in the summer and wants to find a school that is going to allow him to showcase his abilities on the field and make him feel comfortable away from it.

“A place that feels like home,” he said.