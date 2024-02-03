Gordon, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers during the season after he had a conversation with wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall.

Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces 2025 athlete Caden Gordon has been in contact with West Virginia since last spring but things took a turn after the Big 12 program offered.

“They love my size and my physicality when I’m guarding a wide receiver,” he said.

While Gordon could fill roles on either side of the football, West Virginia sees him as a defensive back given his size and ability to flip his hips and be physical in coverage.

Coach Marshall has been in touch with Gordon for most of the process but with the Mountaineers formally jumping into the picture he is excited to see how things will continue to develop.

Gordon plans to take a visit to Morgantown at some point in the future but given the distance, he doesn’t expect that to happen in the near future.

Still, the 2025 prospect has already visited Miami and Central Florida and is in contact with Pittsburgh and Western Michigan as well.

Gordon admits that while it’s early he has been impressed with the coaches that have remained in contact with him throughout the process and have made him a priority.

“That’s what’s important to me,” he said.