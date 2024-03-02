Ludowici (Ga.) Long County 2025 safety Christopher Hatfield has followed the West Virginia football program from afar but now will have the chance to learn even more about it.

Hatfield, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, had been talking to several of the coaches on the staff and received the news that the Big 12 Conference program was ready to extend an offer. Recruiting assistant Morgan Montgomery has been one of the primary contacts for him early in the process.

“It was amazing. My reaction was amazing. I love West Virginia, especially when they had Geno Smith and Tavon Austin,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Hatfield as a defensive back and like his length as well as his ability to make tackles at the safety position on the field. He has caught the attention of college coaches with his size and how he has been productive when on the football field.

“And my energy,” he said.

The plan is to make it to Morgantown for a visit in order to see what all the program has to offer, and he has taken a number of other visits thus far to places such as Georgia Southern.

Hatfield isn’t looking to rush anything with his recruitment and is giving every school an equal opportunity as he starts to look at his options. On top of West Virginia, Hatfield has received scholarship offers from Georgia Tech and Appalachian State, among others.

“I have no preference and will be picking the school that will give me the best opportunity,” he said.