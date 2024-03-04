Sandy Creek (Ga.) defensive back Dalen Penson popped up on the West Virginia radar during the contact period, but things took a step further when he received an offer from the program.

It was Koonz who had previously stopped by to see him at his high school, so it made sense that he was the one to give him the news.

“I thought it was cool that a school not in the south was giving me recognition and offering me,” he said. “He personally told me over the phone.”

The Mountaineers hadn’t been talking to Penson long, but he is interested in learning more after the Big 12 Conference program extended a scholarship offer as a defensive back. He has yet to visit Morgantown but does like what he has heard about the school.

“I don’t know much about the program except that it’s the only school in the state and their games are always packed out,” he said.

Penson is being recruited at various positions by schools such as defensive back, wide receiver and athlete because of his versatility and how he can make an impact in various ways.

“Coaches like that I’m a selfless team player who gives my all at any position on the field,” he said.

Penson has visited Kentucky, Vanderbilt, UCF, Georgia Tech, Troy and Jacksonville State and will head to several schools this spring including Notre Dame and Georgia Tech. But he’s also trying to set up a visit to Morgantown in order to see what all the program has to offer.

“I am trying to figure out dates and availability for them,” he said.

Penson plans to place an emphasis on both academics and athletics and will find the best combination at the eventual school that he selects.