Latrobe (Pa.) Greater Latrobe 2025 safety John Wetzel had been to West Virginia before but his stop on campus for the first junior day in January was his initial with an offer in hand.

Wetzel, 6-foot-1, 195-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers on Jan. 12 and made a quick turnaround stop in Morgantown in order to spend more quality time with the coaching staff.

“The visit was great. It was really cool to learn about everything from football to education and everything in between,” he said.

The first-team all-state selection, Wetzel is being targeted as a safety or a linebacker hybrid in the West Virginia defense and he was able to speak to almost the entire staff while on campus.

“Which was really cool,” he said.

Related: 2025 TE Taggart impressed with West Virginia visit, plans another

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and head coach Neal Brown were part of that, and Wetzel has been impressed with what he has seen so far from the Mountaineers program.

Wetzel is still new to the process right now, but he is taking his time sorting through all of his options to find the program that will fit him best from both an athletic and an academic perspective.

There is no timetable for when a decision could come.

The next stops for Wetzel include trips to Boston College and Pittsburgh.