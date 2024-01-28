Williams, 5-foot-10, 150-pounds, had to keep it cool when he received word that the Mountaineers were jumping into the mix after the coaching staff stopped in to see him at school. While he had been talking with recruiting assistant Morgan Montgomery, he wasn’t expecting things to take the next step.

“I think this is a great program with an amazing fan base,” he said.

The coaching staff hopes to get Williams on campus soon for an unofficial visit and Williams is also considering coming to Morgantown this summer for a camp stop.

“I know that the program has produced some great players and they have a good schedule every year which I really like,” he said. “I haven’t been on any visits yet, but that will change soon.”

The Mountaineers are targeting Williams as a defensive back and the coaches are impressed with his overall versatility and quickness. That was evident this past season when Williams played quarterback for his high school team.

He accounted for 2,333 yards and 17 combined touchdowns.

“Me playing all these different positions shows I have a good sense for the game and a high IQ as well,” he said.

Williams has visited Liberty, Appalachian State, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina for game day visits while he has made some stops at schools for junior day events as well. The plan is to sort out where he wants to go after the dead period ends in March which could include a trip to Morgantown.

Right now East Carolina is the school that has made the biggest impression early for Williams in large part because the coaching staff has made him a priority and let him know that they need him.

That is especially important for Williams because he is placing a strong emphasis on the schools that want him for the person he is over simply what he can do on the football field.

“I want to actually have a connection outside of football and still feel cared for,” he said. “I don’t only just want success as a football player but I also want to succeed as a man and in life.”



