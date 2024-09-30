And one of the latest to become involved was West Virginia.

Covington (Ga.) Alcovy 2025 defensive lineman Tim Griffin has seen his recruitment continue to take off with a number of scholarship offers in recent weeks.

Griffin, 6-foot-5, 257-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Big 12 Conference program after speaking with assistant defensive line coach Jaysen Thompson.

“We were on the phone for a good hour just getting to know each other. I loved the connection we built, and it felt genuine,” Griffin said.

The Peach State product is still figuring out things about the Mountaineers but does have a good idea of some of the things that the football program has to offer.

“I know they produce NFL talent and develop young guys,” he said.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect is being targeted as a defensive end and has added a number of high-level offers in recent weeks with Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, and several others.

And he is in the process of setting up visits with a number already locked in to Florida State on Oct. 5, Notre Dame Oct. 12, Florida Oct. 19, Cincinnati Nov. 9 and Georgia State on Nov. 15. A potential trip to West Virginia also is under consideration but he has yet to set that date.

“I will definitely be looking to visit,” he said.

All of the programs see the potential that Griffin has at this stage including the Mountaineers and it’s a battle that is expected to be highly contested moving forward.

“They want me to be a great player and develop my game fully,” he said.