Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 2025 defensive lineman Omarian Abraham has held an offer from West Virginia since the end of his junior season but made it to campus for the annual Gold-Blue game.

“The visit was great. I liked what they are doing at West Virginia,” he said. “The thing that stood out the most to me is the environment and the people over there. They really care about the players.”

Defensive line coach AJ Jackson has been the lead recruiter for Abraham, and he was able to meet with him in person along with area recruiter wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. The defensive lineman was able to get a tour of the school which included looking at the facilities and the dorm rooms.

He was also impressed with the nutrition aspects as well as the strength and conditioning.

“The message from the coaches was to play fast and physical,” he said.

Abraham has developed a strong relationship with the coaches and Jackson told him that he could be a fit at multiple positions on the defensive front in the West Virginia scheme.

“What stands out about me is that I am quick off the ball, and I can make plays anywhere,” he said.

Abraham plans to come back for another visit to check out West Virginia preferably for an official visit in the summer months, but the experienced checked a lot of the boxes for what he wants to find in a school.

And that’s a place where the school gets a lot of love from the community and has the right environment.

“So, I can better myself and grow as a young man and as an athlete,” he said.