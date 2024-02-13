And now, the 6-foot-1, 233-pounder, is looking forward to learning more about the program.

Nashville (Tn.) Lipscomb Academy 2025 linebacker Kris Thompson had been talking to West Virginia for around a month when the program pulled the trigger on an offer in late January.

Thompson received the scholarship offer when inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz visited his school and he later received word that the Mountaineers were formally jumping into the mix.

“I feel like I built a genuine relationship with coach already,” he said.

Since the two started talking both parties have been gathering information about not only the football field but getting a feel for each other away from it as well.

“He only asked me two questions about football and that showed me that I’m being prioritized and valued as well as my family,” he said.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect doesn’t know too much about the program yet but is hoping to make it down for a visit in order to find out more about what it has to offer.

West Virginia is targeting Thompson as an inside linebacker, and he believes that his time on the basketball court actually has helped him develop in that role.

“I brought over my swagger that I carry in the middle of the defense and I’m very quick twitched and savvy,” he said.

Thompson has visited Texas and Florida so far but has yet to narrow anything down when it comes to his recruitment. That process will sort itself out as he makes his way to more schools in the coming weeks and months.

However, what Thompson is looking for in his eventual destination isn’t complicated.

“How my faith is going to be prioritized and if I can grow my faith. And if my family feels comfortable and if I trust the coach,” he said.