2025 JUCO edge Oxley announces West Virginia commitment

Oxley, 6-foot-3, 220-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Washington State, Colorado State, Appalachian State, Western Kentucky, New Mexico State, Texas San Antonio, Massachusetts and Georgia State.

The West Virginia football program has added a commitment from Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. edge Marshon Oxley .

He is coming off a season where he racked up 42 tackles and 12.0 sacks.

The California native announced his decision on social media.

Oxley was originally at Colorado State where he spent two seasons and appeared in 11 games in 2023 with 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks prior to transferring to Hutchinson.

Oxley informed WVSports.com that he took an official visit to West Virginia Sunday and committed during the trip to the Big 12 Conference program.

He previously visited by defensive line coach William Green. Oxley said that both Green and defensive assistant Jake Casteel served as his lead recruiter.

“I really talked to all of them,” he said.

He should have two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Oxley said that the plan is to sign with West Virginia Wednesday and is set to enroll on campus in the summer.

WVSports.com will have more with Oxley in the near future.