2025 OL Bell setting up West Virginia official after offer
West Virginia first stopped by to see Macomb (MI) Dakota 2025 offensive lineman Justin Bell during the evaluation period and a few days later he got the word that the Mountaineers were offering.
Now he is working on setting up an official visit in the near future.
Bell, 6-foot-8, 295-pounds, had already been talking with the West Virginia coaching staff for a while but the scholarship offer pushed the Mountaineers up his list of options.
He still doesn’t know a whole lot about the Big 12 Conference program outside of the success they had last season but plans to change that.
“I’m about to set up an official visit June 7-9,” he said.
Offensive Line Coach Matt Moore is the lead recruiter for Bell and the assistant has been impressed with how he moves at his size, and he is being slotted as a true offensive tackle. It was Moore who made the trip out to see Bell and the two have been developing an even better relationship.
“He said I remind him of one of his tackles he had a while back that is in the NFL which was an amazing compliment,” he said.
Bell already has official visits set to Indiana May 31-June 2 and Kansas during the June 21-23 weekend.
The offensive tackle has been busy visiting a number of schools already such as Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Rutgers, Purdue, Northwestern and a number of Mid-American Conference programs.
Bell is looking for a program where he is going to be a priority on the recruiting trail as he doesn’t want to feel like a backup option for the schools that are targeting him. He also wants to find the right educational fit.
“And I want to be able to go to a college where I can call it my second home and feel very comfortable around the coaches, the team and the culture,” he said.
