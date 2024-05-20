Now he is working on setting up an official visit in the near future.

West Virginia first stopped by to see Macomb (MI) Dakota 2025 offensive lineman Justin Bell during the evaluation period and a few days later he got the word that the Mountaineers were offering.

Bell, 6-foot-8, 295-pounds, had already been talking with the West Virginia coaching staff for a while but the scholarship offer pushed the Mountaineers up his list of options.

He still doesn’t know a whole lot about the Big 12 Conference program outside of the success they had last season but plans to change that.

“I’m about to set up an official visit June 7-9,” he said.

Offensive Line Coach Matt Moore is the lead recruiter for Bell and the assistant has been impressed with how he moves at his size, and he is being slotted as a true offensive tackle. It was Moore who made the trip out to see Bell and the two have been developing an even better relationship.

“He said I remind him of one of his tackles he had a while back that is in the NFL which was an amazing compliment,” he said.

Bell already has official visits set to Indiana May 31-June 2 and Kansas during the June 21-23 weekend.

The offensive tackle has been busy visiting a number of schools already such as Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Rutgers, Purdue, Northwestern and a number of Mid-American Conference programs.

Bell is looking for a program where he is going to be a priority on the recruiting trail as he doesn’t want to feel like a backup option for the schools that are targeting him. He also wants to find the right educational fit.

“And I want to be able to go to a college where I can call it my second home and feel very comfortable around the coaches, the team and the culture,” he said.