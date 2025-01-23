2025 OL Bowser set for West Virginia official visit

One of those is West Virginia where he is expected to take an official visit beginning Saturday.

Youngstown (Oh.) Ursuline 2025 offensive lineman Phillip Bowser is exploring all of his options with the traditional signing period rapidly approaching.

Bowser, 6-foot-5, 275-pounds, has been talking with the Mountaineers coaching staff since they arrived in Morgantown led by the efforts of offensive line coach Jack Bicknell.

“Things with West Virginia have been amazing so far. The message is that I would be a perfect fit for their offensive scheme,” Bowser said.

The coaching staff believes that Bowser could fill in at multiple positions o the offensive line and have been impressed with his ability to finish blocks, his feet and the way that he bends.

The visit to West Virginia is going to give Bowser an opportunity to meet with the coaching staff and explore the educational side of things as well. He has been to Morgantown before for a camp stop, but this will be more of an in-depth look at everything the Mountaineers have to offer.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was initially committed to Marshall but backed off that pledge Dec. 15 and has since been exploring his options with a number of programs jumping into the mix. West Virginia is one of those and prior to that official visit he will head to UCF for two days beginning today.

“I would like to make a decision soon,” he said.