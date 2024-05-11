Brown-Demery, 6-foot-4, 320-pounds, was able to participate in an offensive line meeting and sit down and discuss with the coaches how they approach preparing the position.

West Mifflin (Pa.) 2025 offensive lineman Jaiden Brown-Demery had been to West Virginia before but returned to campus for another look for the annual Gold-Blue game.

“I think this was a better one compared to the others because this was my first spring game,” he said.

The versatile lineman is being targeted on both sides of the ball by college programs, but West Virginia likes what he can do as an offensive lineman at the guard position.

He also was able to speak with tight ends coach Blaine Stewart, who recruits his area, and the two have developed a solid connection.

“Coach Blaine is my guy,” he said.

The Western, Pennsylvania product was impressed with the overall environment as well as the crowd that came out to support the Mountaineers during the course of the game..

“And the guest coaches just set it off even better. I loved it,” he said.

Brown-Demery has yet to plan any official visits at this point but is looking into doing that soon and he plans to head to a number of other schools in the coming weeks including a potential return to West Virginia.