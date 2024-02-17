And his list of scholarship offers is starting to reflect that.

Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside School 2025 offensive lineman Chastan Brown has exactly what schools are looking for at offensive tackle given his frame and athleticism.

“They like my height and my freak frame,” he said.

Brown, 6-foot-8, 250-pounds, added an offer from West Virginia following defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley stopping by his school and the assistant made it known that his athleticism was key to that.

The Mountaineers are one of the latest Power 4 programs to jump into the mix for Brown and at this point he is just starting to learn about what the program has to offer.

“I hear it’s a very great program and looking forward to building a relationship with them,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Brown as a left tackle, but he also will be playing rush end this season in order to showcase his overall versatility on both sides of the ball.

Brown has visited several places such as Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Florida and UCF and is looking into taking a visit to Morgantown as well to see the Mountaineers football program up close.

That will be the next step between the two, but for now West Virginia has added their name to the list of suitors for the 2025 offensive lineman.