Love, 5-foot-8, 185-pounds, has been in contact with both offensive coordinator Chad Scott and head coach Neal Brown.

Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) 2025 running back Eddie Love has long been interested in the West Virginia football program but will be able to see it in person on an official visit.

He has been impressed with the message from both.

“They’ve been telling me how much they can develop me not only in football but just as a man and how they could use me in their offense well,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect likes what the Mountaineers have told him on top of how persistent they have been with how they are recruiting him.

“They show mad love. Coach Brown hits me up at least once every week checking on me,” he said.

Love plans to take an official visit to West Virginia June 7-9 and is excited to being able to meet the coaching staff in person as well as see how the facilities stacks up to other schools. He likes how the Mountaineers haven’t been afraid of playing young running backs and had success with it, too.

“Coach Scott just had a freshman All-American this past year and they are the number one rushing offense among power five teams,” he said. “That there says it all.”

The Mountaineers are targeting him as a running back and love the rising senior's ability to make cuts, maintain contact balance and his speed at the position. He is coming off a season where he accounted for 1,783 all-purpose yards and 15 scores.

On top of West Virginia, Love plans to take official visits to both Pittsburgh and Tulane. He isn’t looking to rush into anything with his recruitment but wants to find a program that is going to help him develop not only on the field but away from it. He also wants to find the right type of educational fit.

“A great relationship that’s key,” he said. “And obviously get developed to the best.”