Cleveland (Oh.) Gilmour Academy 2025 tight end Brody Lennon has some family ties to West Virginia so when he received word that the Mountaineers were offering he was of course excited.

Lennon, 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, took a visit to Morgantown for the April 17 practice and that’s when he received the news that the Big 12 Conference program was extending an offer.