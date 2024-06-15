Stead, 5-foot-10, 175-pounds, was visited at his school by running backs coach Chad Scott who watched him practice and then informed his head coach of the news.

Norristown (Pa.) Roman Catholic 2026 athlete Eyan Stead was excited to learn about his scholarship offer from West Virginia.

“I’m excited about West Virginia. I like everything about them,” he said.

The versatile athlete already has a good idea of what to expect at West Virginia considering he has been to campus for a 7-on-7 camp and already seen the facilities. He also has paid close attention to the football program and is impressed with the style of play as well as the coaches.

“I like the coaches and I already knew coach Tre Bell from Akron,” he said.

Stead is being targeted for both sides of the ball at this stage of his recruitment and college coaches like how he plays physical and can be a playmaker regardless of where he is on the field.

Stead has already been to several other schools outside West Virginia such as Illinois, Indiana, Penn State and Rutgers and is looking into several more visits.

Given the fact that his recruitment is really just getting underway Stead isn’t looking to rush into anything but does have an idea of what he wants to eventually find in a school.

“I’m just looking for good vibes with the staff and a good culture,” he said.