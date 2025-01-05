2026 athlete Lekhy Thompkins talks West Virginia offer

Thompkins, 6-foot-2, 227-pounds, spoke with running backs coach Chad Scott on social media initially and then were able to talk on the phone.

University School of Jackson 2026 athlete Lekhy Thompkins received quite a New Year’s surprise when West Virginia extended a scholarship offer.

That’s when he got the word that the Mountaineers were offering.

“He showed me a lot of love,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect doesn’t know a lot about the West Virginia football program right now but is quite familiar with the song “Country Roads.”

Schools are targeting Thompkins as either a running back or linebacker at the next level. College coaches are impressed with his combination of size and speed at this stage of his development. Scott compared him favorably to a former running back that he coached during his time in Morgantown.

“He said I reminded him of a running back he coached a couple years ago that was 6-foot-2, 240-pounds,” he said. “But sadly, he left and hit the transfer portal.”

The plan for Thompkins is to make it to Morgantown for a visit but he is still working on when that will occur. He currently has a date set to check out Memphis on Jan. 26.

“I definitely think I’ll come up and visit,” he said.

Ultimately Thompkins is looking for a program that is going to make him feel welcomed and so far so good with how Scott has handled the early portions of his recruitment.

“Not only me but my family as well,” he said.