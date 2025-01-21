2026 Committed DL Harris talks West Virginia offer

One of those that have recently done so is West Virginia.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin 2026 defensive end Brian Harris has been committed to Maryland since August but that hasn’t stopped college programs from jumping into the mix.

Harris, 6-foot-3, 270-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers after a conversation with defensive line coach William Green while the 2026 product was at the gym.

“We had an engaging and inspiring conversation even though it meant extra work from my trainer later for missing time. But the conversation lasted a while and left a last impression,” he said

The Rivals.com three-star prospect appreciates every opportunity that comes his way and recognizes that nothing in life is promised so the news that the Mountaineers were jumping into the mix made him both grateful and blessed.

The Florida prospect has never been to Morgantown but did previously speak to former defensive line coach AJ Jackson which raised his eyebrows to the program even before they got back involved.

Since that point, Harris has been playing close attention to the Mountaineers and gotten to know more about what the school is like.

“I really like their jerseys but I plan to do more research to learn even more about them,” he said.