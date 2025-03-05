2026 DL Chadwicke Cannon eyeballing West Virginia visit

Cannon, 6-foot-2, 275-pounds, spoke with defensive line coach William Green and the assistant let him know that he was impressed with his film and he wanted to get him on campus.

Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek 2026 defensive lineman Chadwicke Cannon picked up his first Power Four offer from West Virginia and now the program is on his radar.

Then just a few days later, Green said that he spoke with defensive coordinator Zac Alley and that’s when the offer came.

“I know that WVU is a Power Four school and I know that they have always been known to be a good football team,” he said.

Green told Cannon that he was impressed with his aggression up front off the ball as well as his twitch. And the Mountaineers also liked his ability to create havoc in the backfield.

West Virginia, along with the other schools involved, are targeting Cannon as a three-technique and he is coming off a season where he compiled 75 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.

And while West Virginia is the first power four program to jump into the mix he also holds scholarships from Tulane, Connecticut, Georgia Southern, Delaware, Bethune-Cookman, Eastern Kentucky, and Pennsylvania, while he is hearing from a number of others.

Cannon is talking to his parents about when he will take a visit to Morgantown, but that is definitely in the works. He also plans to visit Tulane and Duke to see those schools as well.

Cannon is just starting to dip his toes into the recruiting process, but he does know that finding a school that is going to develop him and get the most out of him will be critical. Also a community where he believes he fits on and off the field will be key.

“I need a family on the football team as well. I think that if I can get developed with my character as well, it would be a good fit for me,” he said.